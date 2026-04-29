Everyone Flirts With Gary When He Orders From Grubhub+

It's as silly as it sounds

by David Gianatasio April 29, 2026 12:30 pm 1 min read Share:

“That’s a big bag, Gary. I think I can help you with that,” coos the neighbor lady, wielding a garden hose like the phallic symbol it was always meant to be. Plus, a workman brandishes a suggestive chainsaw, a sewer tech makes kissy faces and a pigeon seems a tad too interested.

They’re all after our hero’s Grubhub+ order in this self-consciously silly :30 backing the brand’s “Gold Days” savings event:

Gary’s one lucky dude. Maybe he should move.

It’s tough to do anything new with loyalty programs. So props to Anomaly and director Zach Tavel for going with full-on foolishness that just might cut through.