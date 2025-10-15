That time Ryan Reynolds Met Tilly Norwood for Mint Mobile

As real as it gets?

by David Gianatasio October 15, 2025

Our headline’s accurate: In the spot below, Ryan Reynolds and Tilly Norwood pitch Mint Mobile on the brand’s familiar green screen set.

Yes, it’s that Ryan Reynolds, the world-famous snarky actor and snarkier hype man.

Has he enlisted the Tilly Norwood, that AI-generated actress stoking controversy and headlines from Hollywood?

Watch to find out what’s really going on:

Ah, well. It’s just a customer who’s also named Tilly Norwood. Still, she seems nice. For a carbon-based life-form.

Ryan’s last Mint co-star, Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live, is also flesh and blood. We think.

Once again, RR and agency Maximum Effort prove their chops. This one’s plugged into the zeitgeist and primed for sharing.

Invoking the algorithmic Tilly N. adds an extra edge. Just enough to intrigue (and possibly vex) some viewers without overloading the system.