Hellmann's Flavored Mayo Sends People Into Happy Dances

You feel that flavor everywhere

by Amy Corr April 29, 2026 12:10 pm Share:

We’ve been known to break into a food happy dance from time to time. In Hellmann’s campaign for its range of mayos, the flavors move one man to dance like no one’s watching. One bite makes every bit of him feel joy—his mind, body and taste buds. Once he’s done celebrating, grandma gives the mayo a turn and gets bitten by the flavor bug.

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From Ogilvy U.K. and VML, the spot taps into the idea that food is a full body experience, with emotion behind many cravings.

Whether it’s an unexpected food happy dance or a satisfying moment to yourself, Hellmann’s wants in.