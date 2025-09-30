Will Guillermo From Jimmy Kimmel Live! Replace Ryan Reynolds at Mint Mobile?

Spoiler: No. Still, it's a timely tie-in

by David Gianatasio September 30, 2025 11:00 am

“I’m Ryan Reynolds, oK? And I’m not weird. I’m Canadian.”

RR plugs into the cultural zeitgeist with gusto, sharing his familiar Mint Mobile set with funnyman Guillermo (Rodriguez) from Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Ryan proclaims, “This is my home. I live on the green screen,” as the two banter with copious canned laughter punctuating each exchange.

It’s all about Mint’s latest 5G home internet deal, which Ryan describes as the “Minternet,” cheering his own pun.

Key takeaway: Somehow, after all these years, and so much schtick, Reynolds manages to keep his spiel fresh and on brand.

There’s a weird juxtaposition of comic styles and physicality that rattles the funny bone. And the laugh track’s a random, self-aware nod that kicks the whole thing up to 11. (The pair goofed around in similar brand-boosting fashion on Kimmel last night.)

From Ryan’s Maximum Effort agency, natch