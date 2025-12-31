Trident, Google Bid a Fond Farewell to Stranger Things

The finale drops tonight amid a robust cultural takeover

by David Gianatasio December 31, 2025 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

Stranger Things fans, chew on this. Trident has joined the wave of series collabs with limited-edition packaging and more.

LePub in Bogotá crafted the gum brand’s South American campaign, which features TV and digital content, art and 3D OOH installations.

Meanwhile, Google composed a “Love Letter” to Stranger Things devotees, based on search trends about the show.

The landmark Netflix series gripped consumer culture in its tentacles as we prep for the final episode on Dec. 31.

It’s been a generation-defining viewing experience, in the tradition of Twilight Zone, Star Trek, X-Files, Lost and Breaking Bad. Brands might find their worlds turned upside down as ST partnerships flicker and go dark. (Until the inevitable spinoffs and reboots, of course. And what will media writers do for dorky wordplay? I got nothin’!)

Other initiatives (among many) dropping in recent weeks include a “Hawkins Heli-Tour” from Microsoft Flight Simulator; Spotify’s sing-along celebration of ’80s tunes used in the show; and soap from Dr. Squatch that helps folks “Start Smelling Stranger.”