Dr. Squatch and Stranger Things' Brett Gelman Take on Big Soap Conspiracies

Stop smelling strange. Start smelling stranger

by Amy Corr December 8, 2025 10:30 am

The Stranger Things brand collabs keep coming and we’re here for it. The latest partnership includes Dr. Squatch soap and the show’s resident conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman (played by Brett Gelman).

Forget Vecna, Bauman’s taking on the Big Soap industry, chock full of parabens, sulphates and lies. A retro :75 features the whistleblower explaining that freshness keeps inter-dimensional predators at bay—and BO, too. Naturally, Dr. Squatch has you covered with four ST-edition soaps, available at Target.

But They didn’t stop at soaps for this team-up. There’s also a pair of ST-themed deodorants for post-shower protection.

The ad also includes a phone number (833)-2-SQUATCH if you want to hear more from Bauman.

“If there’s one thing Murray Bauman knows, it’s that there’s always a cover-up, and it turns out that Big Soap has been running one in our showers for years,” said Gelman.

The set of scented soaps includes:

Vecna’s Curse. Scented with crisp juniper, blood orange and dark amber.

Scented with crisp juniper, blood orange and dark amber. Squawk Signal. Smells like icy lavender and fizzy cherry soda. Also comes in aluminum-free deodorant form.

Smells like icy lavender and fizzy cherry soda. Also comes in aluminum-free deodorant form. Experiment No. 11 is a fresh citrus bar.

is a fresh citrus bar. Hellfire & Beyond features bold pepper, clove, and leather. Also in deodorant form.