Buckle Up for a Stranger Things 'Hawkins Heli-Tour'

What could possibly go wrong, Microsoft Flight Simulator?

by David Gianatasio December 22, 2025 9:00 am

As two worlds prepare for the final flight of Stranger Things episodes, we take to the skies for a “Heli-Tour” of Hawkins, Ind. (where else?). The trippy trip arrives courtesy of an in-game experience from Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Hm, HELI-Tour. Way to give the ol’ wordplay a whirl!

Naturally, there’s an ’80s-style grainy commercial—from Boo Agency and the Lynch Brothers—plus IRL brand collabs that mirror the show’s multidimensional vibe. (Try calling the number in the ad. Spoiler: You won’t get airborne.)

Like the man says in the :90 above: “Once you arrive, it’s hard to leave.”

That’s true from a series perspective in more ways than one, as the brand tie-ins ahead of the ST grand finale keep rocking along.

But wait, there’s more, including Dr. Squatch conspiracies (“Smell Stranger!”), KFC morphing into Hawkins Fried Chicken and a Deutsche Telekom ad with tentacles and proto-streaming.