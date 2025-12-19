There's Still Time to Sing Along With Stranger Things

Netflix, Spotify amp up the show's classic tracks for an OOH farewell

by David Gianatasio December 19, 2025 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

Let’s go running up that hill one more time.

As Stranger Things prepares to stream its last episode, Netflix turns up the volume on ’80s tracks that fueled the series’ chills, suspense and camaraderie.

OOH by Dude Milan fuses ’80s songs from Spotify’s Stranger Things playlist. Each ad spotlights the role these tracks played on the landmark show.

The work will appear around Milan through year’s end, hyping a concert at the city’s Fabrique music club.

Acts like Mahmood, Francesca Michielin and Manuel Agnelli will perform Stranger Things tunes in a gala event on Dec. 29.

This initiative stands out amid the many, many, MANY farewell tie-ins celebrating the show’s legacy.

Focusing on the soundtrack feels both fresh and nostalgic. These synth-y sounds opened our ears to the sonic dimension of an upside-down universe.

They linked the past and present with a dark, exhilarating and timeless dimension that helped shape the must-see viewing habits of a generation.