Telstra Struts Its Stuff to Lead the Week's 5 Best Ads

With Magnum, Axe, Graza and Super Noodles

by David Gianatasio March 5, 2026 6:45 am

Plus, we see chickens, rats, weird workmen and more. They follow “Mick” and his bird buddy all over town as a version of ’80s fave “Islands in the Stream” plays on the soundtrack. This sequel to last year’s hit campaign struts bigger and better. From Bear Meets Eagle on Fire.

Sunlight flows across human forms and faces in patterns suggesting ice-cream bars. It could happen, people! Superbly chill black-and-white imagery from LOLA Madrid and directors Leslie Zhang and Da Dong.

LOLA Madrid’s second awesome advert this week features a goofy prop costume that illustrates how far fans will go heading into the big tournament.

Those ain’t no AI spoons. Thousands appear, courtesy of nice&frank, as the olive oil brand pours it on to introduce mayo. Directed by Elliott Power.

From McCann. An orchestra conductor craves Super Noodles, which leads to some chaotic notes from the musicians following his lead. Damien Shatford directed.