Telstra Struts Its Stuff to Lead the Week's 5 Best Ads
With Magnum, Axe, Graza and Super Noodles
Bestie: Astronauts and Skeletons Whistle and Strut for Telstra
Plus, we see chickens, rats, weird workmen and more. They follow “Mick” and his bird buddy all over town as a version of ’80s fave “Islands in the Stream” plays on the soundtrack. This sequel to last year’s hit campaign struts bigger and better. From Bear Meets Eagle on Fire.
And in no particular order…
Magnum Unwraps Fresh Batch of Artsy Ice Cream Commercials
Sunlight flows across human forms and faces in patterns suggesting ice-cream bars. It could happen, people! Superbly chill black-and-white imagery from LOLA Madrid and directors Leslie Zhang and Da Dong.
Axe Dresses Up a Mexico Fan as the FIFA World Cup
LOLA Madrid’s second awesome advert this week features a goofy prop costume that illustrates how far fans will go heading into the big tournament.
Graza Is ‘Seriously Serious’ About Its Mountain of Spoons
Those ain’t no AI spoons. Thousands appear, courtesy of nice&frank, as the olive oil brand pours it on to introduce mayo. Directed by Elliott Power.
Super Noodles’ First Ad in 7 Years Is a Manic Musical Mess
From McCann. An orchestra conductor craves Super Noodles, which leads to some chaotic notes from the musicians following his lead. Damien Shatford directed.