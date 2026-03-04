Graza Is 'Seriously Serious' About the Mountain of Spoons in Its Biggest Campaign

And there's mayo now, too!

Graza launched a trio of spots that illustrate how seriously the brand focuses on sourcing ingredients and perfecting recipes. This also marks the debut of mayo alongside Graza’s outrageously popular olive oils.

The campaign, directed by Elliott Power of Love Song and created by nice&frank, will run on broadcast and streaming, with OOH elements to follow.

Below, a Graza employee sits atop thousands of tasting spoons, the amount he went through until the brand’s mayo recipe was perfected:

“The larger-than-life pile of spoons you see was made of thousands of real spoons,” Grace Hwang, CD at nice&frank, tells Muse. “So many, in fact, that production had trouble finding enough near our filming location to create the pile. We probably sourced every last silver spoon in the city—which felt like a poetic twist of fate that mirrored Graza’s testing process.”

In “Testing Twins,” a pair of twins have the best job, testing olive oil until it’s ready for consumers, like the kid who gives his pizza some pizzazz:

“One thing viewers might not realize is that because we were shooting the real product, up close, there was zero fake food magic involved,” says Julian Cohen, also an agency CD. “No stand-ins. No swaps. The actors were actually eating full spoonfuls of Graza mayo and taking real olive oil sips. The cast committed to every bite and every sip, just like Graza’s own taste testers.”

The olive harvesting process involves a seesaw and perfect timing in the final spot:

“Graza’s playful brand tone is juxtaposed by our seriously intense standard for creating the highest quality products,” adds Kara Ludman, CD at Graza. “Behind every squeeze is a diligent approach to sourcing, formulating and testing. When creating our new line of mayo, for example, we developed 150+ formulas and tested more than 22,000 samples to ensure we produced the best possible product.”

“Our brief to nice&frank was to balance those two realities: Our relatable, unserious tone with our serious approach to testing and high bar for product standards. ‘Seriously Serious’ was born to highlight that diligent approach, while staying true to the lighthearted tone our customers know and love us for.”