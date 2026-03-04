Axe Dresses Up a Mexico Fan as the FIFA World Cup

He's heading to the tournament in style

You’re flying to attend the FIFA World Cup. Your seat-mate arrives, dressed as the famous soccer trophy. Where’s the beverage cart? Make that wine spritzer a double!

One such costumed superfan meets a new friend in this spot from Axe:

“During the World Cup, guys are all in on football—they’re not thinking about attraction. That was exactly the opportunity,” says global brand director Caroline Gregory. “It showed us the role Axe could play and unlocked a whole world of humor where the power of a fragrance creates unexpected connections.”

“Airplane” launched today, the first of seven country-specific, tourney-themed tales from LOLA Madrid. The low-fi, AI-free aesthetic scores, and we can imagine fans behaving this way. Though most would probably check their elaborate costumes as baggage. (Key word: most.)

Along with the films, print, OOH, social and experiential activations are on tap.