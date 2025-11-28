Teleflora's Big Bot Leads Our 5 Ads of the Week

With Gopuff, Aviation Gin, Uber and Subaru

by David Gianatasio November 28, 2025 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Behold: the soul of a new machine! In one of 2025’s best holiday ads, we follow a big robot who befriends a sick kid at the hospital. The Wonderful Agency and director Duncan Christie deliver a potent final twist, but no generative visuals. This one was made old school, with an actor inside the automaton costume.

And in no particular order…

Did Ryan Reynolds and Aviation Gin Make the Goofiest Ad Spoof of the Year?

Hollywood’s preeminent snark-meister sends up those iconically irritating Kars4Kids commercials. But Ryan’s hyping gin for the holidays. If you feel like singing along … get a life. Created by Maximum Effort.

Gopuff, Tom Brady and Druski Want to Make Super Monday a National Holiday

Brady and Druski hurl footballs at office workers’ heads. A cube drone gets bopped and spills coffee all over the place. But it’s GOAT Tom, so everyone’s cool. From Shadow Lion and director Pete Marquis.

Uber Drives Up ‘Close’ in Holiday Film

Mother and MJZ director Michael Spiccia crafted a thoughtful seasonal tearjerker that takes place mainly on a young woman’s ride from the airport to her dad’s house. Past and present overlap, with memories providing a roadmap to the future.

Subaru’s Pooches Chase the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

There’s a live-action cartoon vibe to this latest installment of the long-running ad series from Carmichael Lynch. Doggos sit! sit! behind the wheel as they tail a famous frankfurter-shaped vehicle.