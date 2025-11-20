Hot Dog! Subaru's Barkley Family of Pooches Chases the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

This brand collab gets tongues and tails wagging

by Amy Corr November 20, 2025 11:30 am Share:

The Barkley family of dogs returns in a series of ads for Subaru’s long-running “Dog Tested, Dog Approved” campaign from Carmichael Lynch.

It’s always an adventure with these pooches, as they test drive Subaru’s latest vehicles.

“The Chase” launched on Peacock during NFL coverage. The furry fam goes after their dream big time, hounding Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile, which drives in the next lane.

A squeaky toy from the backseat ruins the silence of a family joyride. The puppy keeps the squeak alive, until mom and dad give that look… and bark.

Chasing squirrels off-road is a breeze in the fam’s Trailseeker EV. And who doesn’t love a new car smell, or smelling the exterior for other animal scents.

“Subaru owners have always had a deep love for their pets, especially dogs, and that connection continues to inspire our work,” says Alan Bethke,SVP of Marketing at Subaru of America. “The Barkleys perfectly capture the joy, adventure, and fun-loving nature that defines Subaru owners in these latest ads, showing how Subaru is part of life’s everyday moments for people and pets alike.”