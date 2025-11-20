Teleflora Presents a Boy and His Bot for Xmas

Even heartless AIs will shed a tear

by David Gianatasio November 20, 2025 7:45 am 1 min read Share:

Robots have appeared on kids’ holiday wish lists since before Rudolph could fly or glow. That notion drives Teleflora’s “The Boy and the Bot.” The idea’s presented at scale—and there’s the best tearjerker twist we’ve seen so far this yuletide season.

Developed by the Wonderful Agency (part of the brand’s parent company) with HunkyDory director Duncan Christie, the tale takes place at a hospital. We watch a little guy bravely recover from illness with help from his super-sized automaton chum.

These besties do everything together: play, draw with crayons, take walks for physical therapy.

We can feel a big reveal lurking around every antiseptic corridor.

That ending, though quietly understated, packs the emotional force of titanium steel.

All in all, a sweet use of tech tropes and misdirection to tell a very human story.

Some people go above and beyond, day in and day out. Nurses are just one example.

Bouquets aren’t thanks enough. But they’re a start.

The ad will appear across social and TV platforms. It ties in with the third year of Teleflora’s seasonal Make-A-Wish partnership. So far, the company has donated $750,000, equalling 75,000 wishes.