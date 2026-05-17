Will McGinness of Venables Bell on Google Fiber and Scout Motors

Childhood tall tales grew into a lifelong passion for storytelling

by Shahnaz Mahmud May 17, 2026 7:00 am 3 min read Share:

Will McGinness | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

As partner and CCO, Will has played an integral part in Venables Bell’s momentum. He has spearheaded award-winning work for clients, including Chipotle, Audi of America, REI, Google, Reebok and Intel.

Prior to VB+P, Will spent seven years at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, where he was an associate partner and creative director, and a force behind the agency’s rapid reinvention from a traditional model to a more integrated one. His work for clients include Sprint, Doritos, and Nintendo.

We spent two minutes with Will to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Will, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up just outside of New York and now live in the Bay Area.

How you first realized you were creative.

When I started messing with my younger sister’s mind. My stories got wildly elaborate for no reason. At one point I had her convinced a family of minotaurs lived in our grandmother’s woods.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

Spending a night in jail made it very clear I never wanted to go back.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I’m in museums a lot. Kehinde Wiley’s An Archaeology of Silence and Ragnar Kjartansson’s The Visitors really stuck with me.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

“Nick’s First Pitch” for Google Fiber stands out. Building a tele-robotic pitching machine—so an isolated kid could throw the first pitch from 1,800 miles away—felt equal parts insane and meaningful.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Launching Scout Motors has been special. Getting to help shape the comeback of an American icon doesn’t come around often.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

The Anthropic Claude work, the Instacart bananas spot and OpenAI’s advertising all feel like a shift. Less noise, more clarity, better ideas.

Play

Your main strength as a creative person.

Optimism.

Your biggest weakness.

Also optimism.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Sally Aldrich, my high school art teacher. She made me want to keep making things. I try to bring that same energy to the people I work with today.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Selling annuities.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.