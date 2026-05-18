Entrepreneur Chantell Preston: Building Platforms That Shift Narratives for Women

On League One Volleyball and more

by Shahnaz Mahmud May 18, 2026 6:00 am Share:

Chantell Preston | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Chantell is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 25 years of experience. She is also a women’s sports investor and co-founder/co-owner of League One Volleyball (LOVB) San Francisco. As CEO of Preston Partners, she works with organizations on strategic planning and leadership development. Earlier, Chantell served as CEO of Facilities Management Group, where she oversaw healthcare facilities in Texas and Nevada, leading the company through regulatory challenges and strategic shifts to ensure long-term success.

We spent two minutes with Chantell to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Chantell, tell us…

Your earliest sports memory.

Playing baseball with the boys being the only girl that played in the state of Oklahoma. I loved the feeling of pushing, performing and being seen for what I could do—not who people thought I should be.

Your favorite athlete(s).

I respect athletes who tell the truth with how they show up: Abby Wambach, Simone Biles and Jordan Larson. Not just in dominance, but ownership—of their voice, their presence, their impact.

Your favorite sports show or podcast.

The Fox Sports documentary You See L.A. I’m interested in what’s real—what’s happening behind the scenes. The conversations where athletes drop the mask a little.

Your favorite sports movie.

Remember the Titans. Because it’s not really about football. It’s about leadership, identity and what happens when people are forced to grow.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Building platforms that create access and shift narratives for women. Whether thats through my League One Volleyball team in San Francisco, my podcast or my new book, The Success Lie.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Sports expose you. There’s no hiding. They show you who you are under pressure. And they give you a chance to rewrite that, over and over. That’s powerful.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports world.

Still building. Still leading. Creating spaces for women to step into their power faster—just in a different arena. Because for me, it’s never just been about sports. It’s about impact.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.