Gopuff, Tom Brady and Druski Want to Make Super Monday a National Holiday

Do it or risk a hard pass to the head

by David Gianatasio November 25, 2025 9:00 am 1 min read

My dream of watching Tom Brady and Druski throw footballs at beleaguered office workers just came true, thanks to Gopuff.

The delivery company is striving to make the Monday after the Super Bowl a day off for all.

So, naturally, Tom and Dru hurl “hard passes” in all directions. Toupees, coffee cups and quips fly freely.

At one point, the ol’ pigskin clobbers some dude jawing about a Big Game ad created with AI. Topical!

“Druski and Tom were the perfect one-two punch to help us bring this concept to life,” Gopuff VP, marketing Tyler Stewart tells Muse.

“They were authentically themselves, and their chemistry made it even bigger than we imagined. And a huge shout out to the unsung heroes of the day: the brave cast who took multiple spirals to the skull. Give them Super Monday off for sure.”

From creative studio Shadow Lion and director Pete Marquis (who’s the master of job-related commercial mayhem!)