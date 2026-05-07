So Absurd: Skittles Leads Our 5 Ads of the Week

With Liquid Death, Genentech, Samsung and Freshpet

by David Gianatasio May 7, 2026 6:00 am 1 min read Share:

Bestie: Skittles Gets Weird With Kangaroos and Jellyfish

TBWA\Chiat\Day and Epoch director Carl Sundemo revel in absurd scenarios, such as two nerds riffing from inside the pouch of a man-garoo. Bouncy practical effects leave AI in the Outback dust. Read More

And in no particular order…

Liquid Death Unleashes Threats to Life and Limb(s)

Stay out of the woods! The canned water titan reasserts its status as adland’s naughtiest player with an uproarious bit of subversion. Remember: fingers make great kindling. Read More

Play

Putting the Caregiver Experience in Sharper Focus

Genentech, BBH London and director Reinaldo Marcus Green might open some eyes with their canny combination of stop-motion and live action. Artsy and intense with a big heart. Read More

Thierry Henry Flexes His Acting Chops for Samsung

Dude shouldn’t quit his day job. Still, Thierry appears to have fun playing kooky roles in a campaign timed to the FIFA World Cup. Read More

Freshpet’s There for Your ‘Better Half’

Cute—but not too cute. Though lighthearted, this one says a lot about owners’ deep relationships with their dogs. From Terry & Sandy and director Matt Aselton. Read More