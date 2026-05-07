Chalamet, Celebs Hit the Street for Adidas Ahead of FIFA World Cup

'Backyard Legends' take it outside

by David Gianatasio May 7, 2026 2:00 pm 2 min read Share:

It’s a Timothée day in the neighborhood as Chalamet headlines a street-soccer scenario for Adidas. Lola and Smuggler director Mark Malloy developed the 5-minute film. It drops today as the sports world gears up for this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

We get gritty ’90s style equating soccer with the impact and reach of basketball culture. In the world of this commercial, cred comes from scoring goals, not hitting layups. The deeds of “Backyard Legends” echo across the concrete and chain-link fences, setting the bar for generations to come.

That concept’s supported by Slick CGI and almost too many cameos to count. Lionel Messi, Bad Bunny, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham and Trinity Rodman (among others) also appear.

Chalamet plays an intense hype-man who keeps the story focused, ratcheting up the drama through sheer force of personality.

“I used to dream of playing with these guys,” Chalamet says in press materials. “I love this game, so it’s unbelievable to be doing this with Adidas, captured with the best to ever do it. I’m a traditionalist, I don’t know soccer, I know football, and I can’t wait for this summer’s World Cup.”

Adidas VP of global brand communications Florian Alt says the campaign seeks to stress “playing for the joy of it, no pressure, no expectations,” while also acknowledging the World Cup as a global brand moment.

“While we encourage competitiveness, our ambition is to inspire everyone,” he says. “This is important for professional and grassroots players alike; in every sport, in every part of the world. The game isn’t defined by the stage, the crowd or the cameras. It’s defined by those who play free, where everyone can create a legend.”