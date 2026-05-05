Thierry Henry Flexes His Acting Chops for Samsung

Such range ahead of the FIFA World Cup

by David Gianatasio May 5, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

How would Thierry Henry acquit himself playing an action hero, rom-com Romeo, P.I. or astronaut?

Pretty well, probably—maybe?—judging from a Samsung campaign that finds the soccer legend adopting various roles ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Well, he nails the part of sports presenter, at any rate.

The work seeks to dramatize Samsung’s standing as a TV tech leader in sharable fashion, per Benjamin Braun, CMO of the company’s European electronics division. To that end, Henry’s likable persona shines through, while the role-playing adds an extra layer of goofy charm.

BBH Singapore helped develop the push, which starts rolling out today across 25 European markets.