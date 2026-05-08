Maybe Men Should Do Some Heavy Lifting for Mother's Day (and Beyond)

Carrying strollers up subway stairs

by David Gianatasio May 8, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Chivalry’s the flex as Mother New York encourages men to help moms by lifting baby carriages up the steps of the city’s 300+ subway stations that don’t have elevators.

Dubbed “M.A.M.A. Training: Men Assisting Moms Ascending,” the Mother’s Day message hit home as the team filmed in Gotham’s transit system.

“Between takes, only one person stopped to ask if our actress needed help with her stroller—a woman, of course. Men just walked right past,” agency senior art director Din Terpuni tells Muse.

“We filmed the workout at True North Training in Williamsburg. Their space gave us everything we needed: exposed brick, the giant fan and, of course, enough space for a bunch of sweaty dudes to lift strollers over their heads. It was quite the visual. People on the street kept stopping to stare and take photos.”

Mother will host a “M.A.M.A. Training Day” at the venue on May 9.

And you’ll work those pecs, because, “Strollers are heavier than they look,” Terpuni says. “During the first round of overhead presses, everyone was smiling. But by round six, the guys were properly gassed. Turns out hauling a stroller around all day is no joke—which was kind of the point.”

Now, if guys could just learn not to take up two seats on the train. Maybe some enterprising agency can work on that one for Father’s Day.