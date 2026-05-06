Putting the Caregiver Experience in Sharper Focus
Genentech, BBH probe the 'Sandwich Generation'
In America today, some 16 million caregivers feel increasingly squeezed from both sides. This “Sandwich Generation” nurtures their kids while providing aid and comfort to aging, often ill parents. Stress runs high as personal and financial struggles abound.
Sweatshop director Reinaldo Marcus Green and BBH London capture this reality for Genentech in a 2-minute film that blends animation and live action.
Specifically, the spot touts Vabysmo, a prescription eye medication for older adults. Above and beyond that pitch, however, the scenario stresses that for people who watch over others, it’s all about “love and sacrifice. It’s beautiful and brutal. All if it deserves to be SEEN.”
To that end, the clip presents quick cuts and jagged images conveying the disorientation caregivers often experience. Documentary-style scenes fuse with unsettling stop-motion segments from director Baz Sells via One6th Studio.
Such bits include a woman riding a unicycle across a tightrope with eyeballs watching her every move. Later, she juggles open mouths as voices echo and plates precariously spin on sticks nearby.
“I’ve experienced firsthand how much is carried behind the scenes—supporting my own mom through vision loss,” Genentech marketing team director Erin Echter. “Caregivers are often the ones advocating, navigating care and helping their loved ones stay on treatment to maintain their vision and independence. This campaign is about ensuring they feel seen, supported and recognized for all they do.”
“Combining live action and stop-motion helps demonstrate our caregivers’ lived and hidden pressures,” BBH creative director Alistair Robertson tells Muse. “While the live action grounds the relentless reality, animation gives form to the internal, unspoken strain.”
“This craft choice turns emotional truth into something felt, not explained—making the invisible visible. By expressing both love and resentment at the same time, our campaign aims to build trust with caregivers and deliver on the mission to make them feel seen and understood.”
He adds: “By refusing to simplify the experience, the campaign gives caregivers permission to acknowledge their full reality without guilt.
It positions the brand as an empathetic partner in caregivers’ daily reality—a partner that understands their complexity and stands alongside them, not just the patient.”
Indeed, this approach feels timely and on point. It buoys the message with imagery that should draw viewers’ eyes and, perhaps, help them see complex issues in a new light.
CREDITS
Client: Genentech
Brand: Vabysmo
Campaign title: “Do I Look Like I Care?”
Creative agency: BBH London
Executive creative director: Jon Chapman
Creative director: Alistair Robertson
Medical writers: Rameez Pervaiz, Jonida Ramekaj
Design director: Olive Tebby
Senior motion designer: Seb Camilleri
Managing partner: Clementine Gait
Business lead: Dia Chilintan
Account director: Laura Walsh
Account manager: Kirsty Campbell-Birkett
Senior strategist: Mary Parker
Strategy director: Sabrina Anderson
SVP, Social Excellence: Brian Mook
Agency film producer: Lisa Nicholls
Production company: The Sweetshop
Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green
DOP: Stuart Bentley
EP: Morgan Whitlock
Producer: Theo Youngstein
Stop Motion Animation Studio: Baz & Ben @ One6th
Stop Motion Director: Baz Sells
Stop Motion Producer: Ben Jackson
Art Director: Sanna Räsänen
Editor/s: Billy Mead
Edit House: TenThree
Post-production company: Rascal
Post-production producer: Callum O’Brien
EP: Jenna Le Noury
Colourist: James Bamford
Sound studio: Rascal
Sound engineer: Izaak Buffin
Sound Producer: Clementine Beck
Music composer: Zebedee Budworth
Music supervisor: Daniel Olaifa
Music company: Black Sheep Music