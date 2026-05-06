Putting the Caregiver Experience in Sharper Focus

Genentech, BBH probe the 'Sandwich Generation'

by David Gianatasio May 6, 2026 7:00 am 3 min read Share:

In America today, some 16 million caregivers feel increasingly squeezed from both sides. This “Sandwich Generation” nurtures their kids while providing aid and comfort to aging, often ill parents. Stress runs high as personal and financial struggles abound.

Sweatshop director Reinaldo Marcus Green and BBH London capture this reality for Genentech in a 2-minute film that blends animation and live action.

Specifically, the spot touts Vabysmo, a prescription eye medication for older adults. Above and beyond that pitch, however, the scenario stresses that for people who watch over others, it’s all about “love and sacrifice. It’s beautiful and brutal. All if it deserves to be SEEN.”

To that end, the clip presents quick cuts and jagged images conveying the disorientation caregivers often experience. Documentary-style scenes fuse with unsettling stop-motion segments from director Baz Sells via One6th Studio.

Such bits include a woman riding a unicycle across a tightrope with eyeballs watching her every move. Later, she juggles open mouths as voices echo and plates precariously spin on sticks nearby.

“I’ve experienced firsthand how much is carried behind the scenes—supporting my own mom through vision loss,” Genentech marketing team director Erin Echter. “Caregivers are often the ones advocating, navigating care and helping their loved ones stay on treatment to maintain their vision and independence. This campaign is about ensuring they feel seen, supported and recognized for all they do.”

“Combining live action and stop-motion helps demonstrate our caregivers’ lived and hidden pressures,” BBH creative director Alistair Robertson tells Muse. “While the live action grounds the relentless reality, animation gives form to the internal, unspoken strain.”

“This craft choice turns emotional truth into something felt, not explained—making the invisible visible. By expressing both love and resentment at the same time, our campaign aims to build trust with caregivers and deliver on the mission to make them feel seen and understood.”

He adds: “By refusing to simplify the experience, the campaign gives caregivers permission to acknowledge their full reality without guilt.

It positions the brand as an empathetic partner in caregivers’ daily reality—a partner that understands their complexity and stands alongside them, not just the patient.”

Indeed, this approach feels timely and on point. It buoys the message with imagery that should draw viewers’ eyes and, perhaps, help them see complex issues in a new light.

CREDITS

Client: Genentech

Brand: Vabysmo

Campaign title: “Do I Look Like I Care?”

Creative agency: BBH London

Executive creative director: Jon Chapman

Creative director: Alistair Robertson

Medical writers: Rameez Pervaiz, Jonida Ramekaj

Design director: Olive Tebby

Senior motion designer: Seb Camilleri

Managing partner: Clementine Gait

Business lead: Dia Chilintan

Account director: Laura Walsh

Account manager: Kirsty Campbell-Birkett

Senior strategist: Mary Parker

Strategy director: Sabrina Anderson

SVP, Social Excellence: Brian Mook

Agency film producer: Lisa Nicholls

Production company: The Sweetshop

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

DOP: Stuart Bentley

EP: Morgan Whitlock

Producer: Theo Youngstein

Stop Motion Animation Studio: Baz & Ben @ One6th

Stop Motion Director: Baz Sells

Stop Motion Producer: Ben Jackson

Art Director: Sanna Räsänen

Editor/s: Billy Mead

Edit House: TenThree

Post-production company: Rascal

Post-production producer: Callum O’Brien

EP: Jenna Le Noury

Colourist: James Bamford

Sound studio: Rascal

Sound engineer: Izaak Buffin

Sound Producer: Clementine Beck

Music composer: Zebedee Budworth

Music supervisor: Daniel Olaifa

Music company: Black Sheep Music