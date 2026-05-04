Freshpet's There for Your 'Better Half'

Kitchen convos with our furry friends

by David Gianatasio May 4, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Tell it to the pooch! Folks do just that in Terry & Sandy’s latest work for Freshpet, an unassumingly sweet study of our everyday bond with dogs.

Thankfully, this isn’t a goofy spoof with sassy, anthropomorphized pups chatting it up—or an interspecies tearjerker in doggos’ clothing.

Rather, the team presents “Kitchen Conversations.” Owners shoot the breeze with canines as they dish up Freshpet for their furry friends’ breakfasts. These scenes portray fidos as attentive companions, always available for quick consultations, helping their two-legged pals frame issues, focus and feel better about life’s little (and not so little) challenges.

It’s a simple, compelling approach that should resonate, underscoring the brand message of serving “Better Food for Your Better Half.”

They don’t talk back. The day’s looking up.

T&S CCO Amy Ferguson says the campaign works on two levels. “‘Better Food’ speaks to Freshpet’s uncompromising commitment to quality and fresh ingredients, while ‘Better Half’ honors the profound emotional bond between dogs and their people.”

“It’s a launch pad that gives us a sliding scale to tell stories that can live anywhere from product truth to pure emotion,” Ferguson says.

Directed by Matt Aselton via Arts & Sciences, the push drops today across TV, streaming and social platforms.