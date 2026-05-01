Skittles Goes Wild With Kangaroos and Jellyfish

In the brand's classic style, no AI required

by David Gianatasio May 1, 2026 8:15 am Share:

Skittles’ latest work might not rank as its most absurd campaign of all time. (The piñata man and edible pox can never be topped.) Still, ads breaking today via TBWA\Chiat\Day for the brand’s gummies move the nuttiness needle into the red.

First, two nerds find sweet, soft comfort in the pouch of a human-kangaroo hybrid:

“Each spot was built practically: real suits, real puppetry, real performers sharing physical space with actors,” agency GCDs Katie Bero and Brian Culp tell Muse.

“The kangaroo-man combined a large-scale puppet body with an actor inside. We added prosthetics, arm puppeteers and an oversized furry pouch from which two teens revealed themselves.”

Next, big-ass jellyfish give some (lucky?) guy a massage:

Finally, a balloon pooch performs the butt-scootin’ boogie:

Puppeteers guided the doggie and sea creatures, their rigs removed in post.

“We chose practical effects deliberately,” say Culp and Bero. “Skittles lives in a world where the absurd is treated as completely normal—and that requires physical truth.”

“A CGI jellyfish reads as an effect. A real one, with weight, presence and slime, reads as fact—which is far more disturbing. The slight wrongness in how practical creatures move and occupy space is exactly where Skittles’ humor lives.”

Epoch’s Carl Sundemo directed with Gen Z shareability in mind. Clips will roll out across TV and digital.