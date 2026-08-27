Picture This: DoorDash Rolls In With the Week's Best Ad

Tommy John, the Ad Council, Apple and First Interstate Bank round out our Top 5

by David Gianatasio August 27, 2026 12:30 pm 2 min read Share:

Our Top 5 ads of the week, as ranked by the Clios’ staff…

Bestie: DoorDash Reframes Its Pitch, With Artful Storytelling That Puts Parents in the Picture

Real drop-off photos inspired this visually dynamic campaign. Each commercial starts with a freeze-frame based on a real delivery, and the camera rolls through the doors to reveal the full, chaotic story. From the brand’s in-house team and Imperial Woodpecker director Sam Brown. Read More

2. Brief Encounter: NFLers Prowl the Catwalk for Tommy John

Landon Dickerson, Ted Karras and Tristan Wirfs work the runway for laughs in this underwear campaign developed with director Colton Underwood. Karras’ perky pecs will haunt your dreams. Read More

3. Ad Council Puts Firearm Safety Convos in Video Games

Sawhorse Productions launched a space opera with a message for gun-owning parents closer to home. Remember: Kids are precious and deserving of protection in every corner of the galaxy. Colton Dunn (Superstore, Widow’s Bay) wrote the sci-fi script with a twist in the tale. Read More

4. Apple’s Mac Mini Springs to Life Through Handcrafted Claymation

TBWA\Media Arts Lab and director Nicos Livesey bring old-school animation to the forefront, portraying the tech as a multifaceted helper primed to unlock users’ productivity. Just watch out for those claws! Read More

5. Take It From a Fake Cowboy, First Interstate Means ‘No Nonsense Banking’

Ads goofing on ad tropes? That’s an ad trope, too. Done well, however, it’s pure money. That’s the case here, with TDA Boulder and director Michael Downing riding high in the saddle—even if the horse is being led by a banker. Read More