Coffee Mate's Dance Track Really Pours It On

Creamers do the singing, and this ear worm will jolt your world

by David Gianatasio September 16, 2026 10:30 am 2 min read Share:

When Coffee Mate bottles pour on the beats, you’re gonna need a jackhammer to blast that jam from your brain.

Leo New York and WPP Productions deliver a definitive ear worm. It’s the silliest sing-along spot of the year so far. (Sorry, Alix Earle.)

“Each time you open up the fridge door.

Just wanna be the creamer for you.

Pour like no one else in the room!

Gimme gimme pour

Gimme POUR

Gimme gimme pour

Gimme POUR

What?!

Gimme gimme pour…”

Wait, what’s the call to action again? Oh, right…

“Gimme gimme pour

Gimme POUR!”

Directed by Guy Shelmerdine of Smuggler, this one seems in sync with Coffee Mate’s loopy 2025 Super Bowl musical starring a dancing tongue.

Here, the “Gimme Pour” song “is designed to feel like a celebration—which is exactly what flavor discovery should be,” Sarah Bell-Klauser, Nestlé VP of brand marketing for coffee and beverage products, tells Muse. “It’s a new soundtrack for daily coffee routines, refills and general creamer fandom.”

“Our intention with this campaign and the ‘Gimme Pour’ anthem was for fans to remix it, dance to it, and make it their own.”

And this one’s naturally caffeinated! By which we mean they didn’t use AI.

“We created animatronic rigs that manipulated our iconic Coffee mate bottles’ red caps, making them move like mouths,” Bell-Klauser recalls. “These caps were then operated via remote control as we moved their lids to the lyrics of our song, making it feel like it was being performed live.”

The :90 was “filmed over three days with four camera crews, and the team built the immersive house set from scratch.”

“We didn’t cast dancers. Instead, we cast real characters and built the choreography around their natural personalities. That was probably one of the most joyful parts—seeing people come up with their own authentic ‘Gimme Pour’ dances.”

“We loved it so much, we’ve turned our casting tapes into a social film we’ll be launching soon!”

Breaking today, the push includes TV, OOH, YouTube and social-first elements across Meta, TikTok and Pinterest.

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