Brief Encounter: NFLers Prowl the Catwalk for Tommy John

With Landon Dickerson, Ted Karras, Tristan Wirfs ... and Beyoncé's horse

by David Gianatasio August 20, 2026 8:00 am 3 min read Share:

Strut one! Strut two!

NFL offensive linemen Landon Dickerson, Ted Karras and Tristan Wirfs strip down to their Tommy John underpants for a high-fashion runway spoof developed by the brand’s in-house team and director Colton Underwood (a former pro player in his own right).

“The idea started with the insight that the best support is often the part you don’t see,” Fawad Khan, TJ’s VP of brand and creative, tells Muse. “Offensive linemen are the foundation of every successful football team—they do the work that allows everyone else to shine, yet they’re rarely the ones in the spotlight.”

“That felt like a natural parallel to Tommy John. Great underwear works the same way: It’s your foundation. When you feel supported and comfortable, you move through your day with more confidence. Putting offensive linemen on a runway flipped expectations in a fun, unexpected way.”

Now, gentlemen, work it:

“It’s aimed at people who value comfort, quality and products that help them move through their day with ease,” Khan says. “While the creative uses football as the storytelling vehicle, the message is universal. When you have the right foundation, you can focus less on distractions and more on what’s in front of you.”

Oh, and Marshmallow, the horse from Beyoncé’s 2024 NFL Christmas Day halftime show, cameos below:

“I was in L.A. for the shoot. I shared the shuttle to set with Tristan, Ted and Colton from our hotel,” Khan recalls. “These guys towered over me. But when they spoke, they were such gentle giants. Zero ego, quite humbled to be on-set, and totally excited to do this.”

We’re sure Tom Brady’s exactly the same way. Burn!

“They asked me questions about the history of the brand—the insight behind the campaign concept and how this will come to life. Tristan asked me straight up how to model. I sensed he was a bit giddy but also maybe nervous. Once he got on-set, he nailed it.”

Indeed, his split was pretty epic, and the Philadelphia Eagle actually suggested the move on set.

“He asked if we wanted to see it,” Khan says. “We said, ‘Show us at the end of your walk,’ and that’s how we got the take with him flexing his leg straight up in the air. It was completely unplanned.”

“Ted went next, and one-upped him with his pecs bouncing, plus the wink.”

“After that, Tristan did his runway walk and landed a perfectly balanced yoga pose. Crazy to think all these impromptu bits actually made it into the 30-second spot.”

New York Giant Shelby Harris joins the roster for a series of campaign stills:

Related: Bad Bunny Brings the Heat to Hype Calvin Klein Underwear

CREDITS

Director: Colton Underwood

Producer: Aaron Huisman

Producer: Justin Nanfelt

Producer/1st AD: Jessa Zarubica

DP: Justin Jones

1st AC: Aric Abraham

Stylist: Kristie Harrison

HMU: Michaeline Becker

Editor: Adrian Hielema

Color: David Azer

Production/Post: Anaheim Studios

Photographer: Kyle John

VP, Brand Creative: Fawad Khan