Apple's Mac Mini Springs to Life Through Handcrafted Claymation

And it's quite the multitasking character

by David Gianatasio August 26, 2026 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

Apple pumps up the Mac Mini to the max in a rollicking film that uses old-school creativity—namely, handcrafted claymation—to vividly illustrate the scope of the product’s functionality.

We watch the compact desktop unit morph into a robot, rocket ship, race-car, bodybuilder and more. Basically, the Mini becomes the lead character, a shape-shifter and digital collaborator helping bring creativity alive.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab developed the campaign with Blinkink and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. Nicos Livesey directed.

The whimsical work lives at the intersection of human ingenuity and machine innovation. Each supports the other, delivering a holistic message that feels a world away from, say, Apple’s famously crushing misstep from a few years back.

Here, we’ve moved past any notion of negativity. Instead, it’s all about utility, served with a light (dare we say, goofy) touch powered equally by tech and collective craft.

In a social post, the team says the spot is intended as “a beautiful representation of this powerful device.”

“Pili Pili” by Polo & Pan provides a perky house-flavored soundtrack.

Related: Data Trackers Are Too Darn Clingy in Apple’s Privacy Spot