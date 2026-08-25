Take It From a Fake Cowboy, First Interstate Means 'No Nonsense Banking'

Skewering category tropes to tout transparency

by David Gianatasio August 25, 2026 12:30 pm 2 min read Share:

And this week’s award for truth in advertising goes to… the phony, self-aware cowboy in TDA Boulder’s debut campaign for First Interstate Bank.

Dubbed “No Nonsense Banking,” the work seeks to highlight the institution’s transparency. In the spot below, ol’ hoss seems to be riding across the plains. But we quickly learn that appearances can be deceiving.

“Companies love hiring people like me to relate to you,” he begins. “Problem is, I’m just a ridiculously handsome actor.”

“I just learned to ride this horse yesterday,” he says. “That’s why First Interstate doesn’t rely on nonsense like me. Just real nice people, like Tommy here, who know a lot more about banking than I do.”

And the camera pulls back to reveal that a bank staffer has been guiding the wrangler all along.

“People deserve clear answers, real relationships and a partner they can count on,” explains bank CEO Jim Reuter.

Inverting the cowboy trope—familiar from countless commercials—makes that point in amusing fashion. So does this endless, awkward handshake, which represents a happy-happy stock photo come to life:

Not as creepy as DoorDash’s non-stop make-out session from yesterday. Still, dude, just let go.

“At a time when many things have become rather complicated, it is refreshing to have a bank that aspires to simplicity. No nonsense banking is just that,” says agency ECD and co-owner Jonathan Schoenberg.

One such complication would arise if an overpromising bank was literally with its customers “every step of the way,” 24/7/365. Let’s see how that works out:

Michael Downing directed through The Sweetshop and Chirp Films. In keeping with the category, they’re diverting and on-point, but never oversell the brand proposition.

Finally, First Interstate dangles the keys to home ownership—but is that really everyone’s dream?

Related: FirstBank Wants to Be the Highlight of Your Day