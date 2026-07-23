Numbers Game: Michelob's Lionel Messi Tribute Tops Our 5 Ads of the Week

With Roku, Xfinity, Liberty Mutual and DoorDash

by David Gianatasio July 23, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Bestie: Michelob Ultra’s Messi Tribute Is, Like the Man Himself, One for the Ages

A simple yet compelling illustration of Messi’s greatness. We watch a thermal printer tally No. 10’s achievements, proving that after 6 World Cups, Lionel owes humanity absolutely nothing. Well played by Wieden+Kennedy New York and director Zak DeLange. Read More

And in no particular order…

Purple Reign: Roku City Opens Its Gates for TV and Movie Send-Ups

Now playing in Roku City: thriller, crime-show and spy-fi spoofs from Preacher and director Andreas Nilsson. It’s clever stuff, with the platform’s violet metropolis screensaver as the setting for laughs, suspense and action. (But mostly laughs.) Read More

Xfinity Adds Zombies to Its Menagerie of Monsters and Mayhem

This moldy bunch lives for reliable, affordable WiFi, even though they’re dead. A funny, atmospheric collab from Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Xfinity Creative Production and director Damien Shatford. Read More

Meet Liberty Mutual’s New Mellow Yellow Mascot

Best spokescharacter of all time? Hell no. Still, Liberty Biberty—a ball of fluff hyping insurance—can’t stop racking up views on social. From Bandits & Friends and director Harold Einstein. Read More

Can DoorDash Help You Escape Your Gnarly Roommate and His Stinky Pets?

Quality Meats and director Paco Cruz ask a salient question: Which upsets you more, your weirdo roommate or his ferrets? The latter just hid in your bedroom. Maybe sign up with DoorDash and earn some money to move. Read More