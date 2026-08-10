Budget Direct's Space Capsule Crashes Your Pool Party

Global greats from Australia, Canada and Paraguay

by Ads of the World August 10, 2026 10:30 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Budget Direct, ‘Splashdown’

Agency: 303

Budget Direct sends celebrity culture into orbit, then crashes it into a suburban pool party. “Splashdown” follows a glamorous crew of space tourists whose disastrous re-entry turns a backyard gathering into comic chaos. The brand’s familiar insurance sleuths arrive to reassure the homeowners. The satirical spot keeps the “Insurance Solved” platform decidedly unhinged. Read More

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Destination Canada, ‘See Yourself in Canada’

Agency: Voyager

Expedia turns Canadian travel into a guessing game in its latest “See Yourself in Canada” campaign. Playful films follow two women exploring New Brunswick, Kelowna and Prince Edward Island, with vineyards, mountains and coastlines serving as clues. The character-driven approach blends wonder with silliness, making each destination feel discovered rather than simply advertised. Read More

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Techo Paraguay, ‘Leaving the Land’

Agency: ONIRIA/TBWA

Thousands of Paraguayans still live in precarious housing with dirt floors. To this day, many of them have never had the opportunity to leave informal settlements and experience a different reality. In the film below we meet Abi, a young girl from the Tres Reyes outpost in the city of Areguá, who lets her imagination soar as she dreams of no longer living on a dirt floor. Read More