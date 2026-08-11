Peyton Manning's Got All the Right Moves for Bud Light. Well, Some of Them, Anyway

A comfy chair takes him down hard

by David Gianatasio August 11, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

You know football season’s almost upon us when Peyton Manning starts rolling big in commercials. And right on cue, Eli’s brother arrives today in a pair of spots for Bud Light.

First, the Hall of Famer reunites with his Super Bowl ad pal Shane Gillis to put a new slant on ordering Bud at the bar:

Next, during a watch party, PM battles an armchair. It doesn’t go well.

Anomaly and Biscuit director Damien Shatford helped develop the initiative. Shatford just directed Xfinity’s zombies. Wags might suggest that experience prepped him for Peyton’s acting approach. We’d never stoop so low.

Here, rocking sitcom vibes and powered by the Monday Night Football theme, Bud focuses on sports fans’ friend rituals. Always a popular approach, that strategy’s become even more of a go-to lately for brands such as La-Z-Boy.

“As the league’s official beer sponsor for over two decades, we know firsthand the deep-rooted passion fans have for their team,” says brand SVP, marketing Todd Allen. “We’re making it fun to fan and celebrating the great lengths fans go to as they do anything for their team, and a Bud Light, on gameday.”

As part of the push, Bud’s bringing back retro-jersey team cans with QR codes for a chance to win NFL tickets, a month of NFL+ Premium and more.

Related: Eli Manning Bests His Brother Peyton in FanDuel’s “Kick of Destiny”