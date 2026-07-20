Can DoorDash Help You Escape Your Gnarly Roommate and His Stinky Pets?

Sometimes, quick cash is just what you need

by David Gianatasio July 20, 2026 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

Your hygienically challenged roommate just lost his freaky ferret somewhere in the apartment you share.

Now, you could spend the next 5 minutes searching for the creepy critter beneath your bed or in the sock drawer. Or, you could sign up with DoorDash for a delivery gig to help you earn enough extra cash to move.

The choice is yours. Just remember: Those weaselly rascals sport razor-sharp teeth and claws—and they’re not toilet trained. (The same might be true for the roommate, actually.)

Developed by Quality Meats with Furlined director Paco Cruz, the approach—which expands on previous recruitment efforts—delivers some smiles and feels real enough to move the needle.

The point, of course, is that DD’s flexibility can pay off in the near term. It’s a relatable, to-the-point assessment of why some folks become Dashers. We get no overreach or outsized promises. Just the possibility for self improvement in a cash-strapped world where gig work, though imperfect, might prove invaluable.

“This campaign has always worked because it understands that flexibility isn’t some abstract idea,” says DD creative lead Yusong Zhang. “It’s incredibly personal. It’s getting your own apartment. It’s supporting your family. It’s having a little more breathing room in your schedule and finances. The work captures those moments in a way that feels human and honest.”

The spots will run across streaming, OLV and social through year’s end.

Here, the Quality Meats team fields our queries about the adverts…

What drove the creative approach?

Jamie Stark, GCD: We needed a strong and breakthrough reason for a Dasher to need to earn cash fast so we mined a lot of our own personal lived experiences. We found a lot of inspo from college roommate living experiences, specifically a college roommate that had a pet chinchilla.

Those ferrets look kinda mangy.

Clarissa Dale, CD: We all have had a relatable experience where a roomie has had some sort of annoying pet or trait. We intentionally chose a ferret to give a bit of a visceral “ick” factor to the character and a bigger reason why our Dasher needed to get out of that living situation immediately.

You seem to be aiming for as broad an audience of potential Dashers as possible.

Clarissa Dale: “Roommate” targets Gen Z or millennial audiences who might be looking to earn extra cash for whatever reason. “You Time” and others speak directly to millennial parents who might benefit from the flexibility that dashing can give you in between a busy schedule.

Talk about the shoots.

Jamie Stark: We really appreciate Paco’s attention to detail and the amount of care and intention that he puts into his movies. It makes a big difference. We work closely with Paco on set and often sit next to him in the director’s chair so that we can dial in the performance. We are BFFs now.

Let’s end with the ferrets. They seem nice, I guess.

Jamie Stark: There were two ferrets on set that we needed to switch in and out in between takes and they smelled like pee. The actor in the “Roommate” spot had little bits of cat food positioned on his hoodie by the animal trainers so the ferrets would stay there when he was filming. He was a total champ about it and stayed very chilled even though he had ferrets licking cat food off his shoulder all day.