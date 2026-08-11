Bathroom Humor: Liquid Death Looks Out for No. 2

Canned water brand and Goodwipes roll out 'The Buttler'

by David Gianatasio August 11, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

In a collaboration dropping today, Liquid Death displays the level of class and refinement we’ve come to expect from the brand. Translation: The canned water kingpins flush decorum down the toilet.

Here’s the poop: Goodwipes will offer moist t.p. scented with Liquid Death’s sCREAM Soda flavor. To celebrate, the pair devised a “Buttler Sweepstakes.”

Note the spelling. That’s because this particular fully-trained, live-in, tuxedoed servile dude will come to your home and wipe up … that which offends. But not really. Just watch the clip:

Presumably, that’s the first commercial to open with a loud bowel movement. (If there’s another, we do NOT wanna know!)

“Going into filming, I had a hunch that our Buttler was going to stay in character during the shoot, and I was pleasantly unsurprised by the fact that he did for most of the day,” Liquid Death VP of creative Andy Pearson tells Muse. “He had a Mr. Belvedere quality to him. And I think everyone left wishing they could have their own encouraging Buttler at home, too.”

Pearson directed the spot, which he developed with the brand’s Death Machine creative team.

From Goodwipes’ point of view, ” The absurdity of a Buttler has a new level of stopping power to grab digital attention. While the vanilla scent delivers on a high-demand personal care product profile,” says SVP of marketing Meredith Diehn.

“With this partnership, we wanted to take things up a notch from our typical glamour meets humor approach to cast a wider net and capture the hearts and minds of Liquid Death consumers.”

Hearts, minds … and regions below. Yech.

The flushable wipes will launch exclusively at 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide, available through Jan. 2027.

Related: “MrBeast Buys ‘the World’s Most Dangerous Biker Bar’ for Liquid Death”