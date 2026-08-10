Confused.com's Precocious Puppets Will Have You 'Laughing Til the Cows Come Home'

Idiomatic spoiler: the cat gets the cream

by David Gianatasio August 10, 2026 8:30 am 2 min read Share:

Early birds, cream-lovin’ kitties and a cross cow bust loose in puppet form, channeling English idioms in Leo U.K.’s latest work for Confused.com.

This marks another amusing outing from a client-agency team that’s produced consistently cheeky fare designed to illustrate the brand’s ability to help users compare prices for insurance, utilities and more.

Here, handcrafted puppets and AI fuse for a trio of fun spots that dropped last week. In each one, a live-action dude uses Confused and gets … big feels. We then cut to puppet narratives reflecting his satisfied state of mind.

First, a great quote makes him feel like “The Cat that Got the Cream.” The story shifts to the dairy aisle, where a fussy feline picks up something for dinner:

Note the signage. That’s one fishy supermarket. The campaign’s delightfully whimsical-cynical, rocking a jaded worldview that never takes itself too seriously and lets everyone in on the joke.

“We explored lots of ways to bring this campaign to life, but kept coming back to one very simple rule: Funny wins,” says agency CCO Andrew Long. “Leaning into these familiar British idioms gave us a relatable way of landing the universal feeling of relief, while the puppets gave us the charm, personality and comic timing needed to make that feeling memorable.”

Next, after sorting out his insurance woes through Confused, our hero finds himself “Laughing ’til the Cows Come Home.” We cut to a bonkers bovine with roommate issues:

“These characters have so much personality and give us a new way to capture a feeling that people instantly recognize,” says brand CMO Geoff Bull.

Finally, an “Early Bird Gets the Worm.” He gleefully mocks his feathered friends waiting in line at the worm shop: “You should’ve set your alarms!”

BlinkInk stop motion directors Andy Biddle and Adeena Grubb brought the crafty critters to life.

The campaign slots under Confused’s lauded “Feel’s like…” banner, while the brand’s signature whistling cue plays into punchlines at the end of each vignette.

Easter eggs abound, including Britcom references (the mad cow, as it were, was based on Mark from Peep Show) and copious cute details (“Live. Laugh. Moo.” Indeed!)

Elements will run in the U.K. across TV, BVOD, social and radio.

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