Xfinity Adds Zombies to Its Menagerie of Monsters and Mayhem

Because mobile woes can feel like the end of the world

by David Gianatasio July 21, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

The scene: During a zombie apocalypse, with flesh munching and destruction all around, a young guy cowers atop a burned-out bus and faces one of the undead.

Corpse: Infinity Mobile gives you phone upgrades every year. They also cover all your devices for life.

Dude: Do you, like, work for Xfinity?

Corpse: Used to. Anyway, nice chatting. I’m gonna go eat this lady.

That’s one of many cute bits in the wireless provider’s latest round of Hollywood sendups. Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Xfinity Creative Production and director Damien Shatford collaborated on the campaign.

Spots breaks today, recalling Xfinity’s fabbo Frankenstein advert from last Halloween and its Jurassic Park Super Bowl play. This new flight rocks similar spoofy sensibilities as the brand continues to promise reliable and affordable WiFi and related tech service.

Here, we learn that being dead doesn’t exempt you from paying bills—which might be horrifyingly high unless you switch to Xfinity:

“A dead zone at the worst possible moment, a forgotten download before you lose WiFi, a cracked screen right when you need it most—these are the moments that can feel like the end of the world,” says Diana Hicks, executive director of brand IMC of Xfinity.

“The campaign personifies that feeling through a zombie apocalypse, showing that with Xfinity Mobile, customers can stay connected and worry a little less, no matter what comes their way.”

Another plus … should the world slip into oblivion, Xfinity provides ABBA’s pop stylings to ease the pain:

The dead rise today across broadcast and digital. We’re told this flight marks the first of satirical series that will unfurl through the summer and fall.