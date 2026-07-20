Michelob Ultra's Messi Tribute Is, Like the Man Himself, One for the Ages

Argentina couldn't win the World Cup, but Messi reigns supreme as football's GOAT

by David Gianatasio July 20, 2026 3:00 pm 1 min read Share:

Lionel Messi’s been bringing the receipts for 22 years across six FIFA World Cups.

That makes Michelob Ultra’s tribute to “La Pulga,” with his career tournament stats rolling out of a bar’s thermal printer in the style of a bill, particularly compelling. Naturally, Lionel’s achievements are too numerous to absorb on one viewing. Which is exactly the point.

Dubbed “Tab Closed,” it’s a clever, transcendent visual metaphor from Wieden+Kennedy New York and director Zak DeLange. The approach reminds us that some athletes—by virtue of their record-setting play, cultural impact and humanity—are absolutely priceless.

Of course, Messi’s Argentina squad lost to Spain in yesterday’s World Cup Final. This presumably marked Lionel’s last appearance in the tournament (though of course, you never know).

The minute-long spot ran on TV and social media shortly thereafter, with a Times Square billboard and other OOH elements in the mix.

Click here for more Messi advertising highlights via Muse sibling Ads of the World.