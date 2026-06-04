McDonald's World Cup Runneth Over, Tops Our 5 Ads of the Week

With ESPN, Lego, Liquid Death, Wealthsimple

by David Gianatasio June 4, 2026 7:30 am 2 min read Share:

Bestie: Soccer Royalty Visits McDonald’s for FIFA Collectible Cups

Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho, Beckham and more icons head to McD’s for collectible cups displaying their faces. Grimace and Ronald are also on hand in W+K’s fab take on fandom ahead of the World Cup. Read More

ESPN Stars Get Animated for Disney’s ‘Toy Story 5’

The network’s commentators morph into action figures and hang with Buzz Lightyear and Woody for this madcap movie tie-in. The frenzied toy version of Eli Manning deserves its own highlight reel. Read More

Jason Momoa Loves to Play for Lego

A bunch of blockheads—by which we mean animated characters made of Legos—help the Hollywood A-lister hype the power of play. Ultimately though, it’s all about hungry dinosaurs. From Our Lego Agency and Chaos x Magic. Read More

Liquid Death Depicts Parenting as an MMA Battle

Muscled dudes with MMA skills wear diapers and baby bonnets as they battle mommy and daddy in this loopy send-up of combat sports. Read More

Let’s Watch Antiquated Banking Crumble and Fall Like It’s Doomsday

As if banks weren’t miserable enough, the place is disintegrating in plumes of plaster and glass before our eyes. Apocalyptic hijinks from Wealthsimple and director Martin de Thurah. Read More