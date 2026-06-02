Liquid Death Depicts Parenting as an MMA Battle

Some would say that's not far from wrong

by David Gianatasio June 2, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

In this corner … mommy and daddy, in desperate need of a boost as they struggle to raise little ones bent on mayhem.

That’s the set-up for Liquid Death’s combat-sports spoof below. It positions the brand’s Sparkling Energy line as providing parents with enough caffeinated kick to help them wrestle poopy-pants toddlers—portrayed by burly, squealing, adult dudes—into submission.

“Traditional energy drinks have sponsored all kinds of extreme sports heavily, especially MMA,” VP of creative Andy Pearson tells Muse. “But sometimes it can feel like there’s nothing more extreme than parenting. And parents need their own energy just to make it through the day.”

“Anyone who’s a parent knows that it can feel like you’re taking on opponents who are somehow surprisingly strong, squirming and absolutely vicious. I can’t even count the number of times I’ve been accidentally hit or head-butted by my kids.”

“This was a fun one,” Pearson recalls of directing the commercial, which was developed by the beverage brand’s in-house team. “The fighters are all very legit MMA guys. But once they were in their diapers, they regressed beautifully and may or may not have been working out things from their past.”

To goose interest and product sampling, LD’s seeking “the world’s most extreme parents.” For the chance to win a year’s worth of Sparkling Energy plus other prizes, fans can post “sponsor-me” videos on Instagram or TikTok tagged #liquiddeathparent.

CREDITS

Founder/CEO: Mike Cessario

SVP Marketing: Dan Murphy

VP of Creative: Andy Pearson

VP of Marketing: Greg Fass

VP of Design: Frank Dresmé

Creative Director: Will Carsola

Associate Creative Director: Stu Golley

Senior Nihilist: Brendan Kelly

Brand Marketing Director: Tia Sherwood

Brand Manager: Jeanne Irwin

Graphic Designer: Kaitlyn Goetz

Executive Producer: Zoë Andrikidis

Producer: Rylee Brown

Director: Andy Pearson

Director of Photography: Matthew Chavez

1st AD: Julian Metter

Gaffer: Brian “Red” Hickman

Key Grip: Mynor Preising

Production Designer: Hugh Zeigler

Color: Bryan Smaller @ Company 3

Sound Mix: Evan Anderson @ Audiomancy

Editor: Tyler Beasley