Soccer Royalty Visits McDonald's for FIFA Collectible Cups

With Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho, Beckham and more

by David Gianatasio June 2, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Soccer superstars are just like the rest of us. For example, they enjoy picking up FIFA collectible cups at McDonald’s. Of course, their faces decorate such souvenirs. But we’ll all get our chance someday—if we don’t forget to practice.

Wieden+Kennedy’s World Cup campaign for the eatery, directed with bouncy humor by Stacy Wall, seeks to portray a roster of pitch icons as die-hard McDonald’s fans. So, instead of chasing cultural moments with pulse-pounding game footage or dramatic AI F/X, spots deliver comic vignettes that tie the brand to the World Cup.

It’s all about bringing “shared joy” to life “through our food, our experiences and the ways fans connect with the game,” says MCD’s global CMO Morgan Flatley.

Does the campaign fulfill this mission? Well, everyone loves collectible cups—so for McD’s and FIFA, that’s a no-brainer. Plus, the players exude beaucoup charisma as they riff and joke around during the run-up to soccer’s biggest showcase.

If only Ronaldinho hadn’t kicked their ball way up onto the Golden Arches…

Also appearing: Lamine Yamal, David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Son Heung-min, Christian Pulisic, Santiago Giménez and Alphonso Davies. There’s a nostalgia angle, too, as the cups themselves, from Belgian art collective iLovedust, draw inspo from McD’s beloved “Dream Team” line of the ’90s.

Promos break this week across TV, social, digital, streaming and experiential platforms.