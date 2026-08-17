Humans Dress Like PopCorners and Romp Through the Ages

Superior campaigns from Mexico, Myanmar and Brazil

by Ads of the World August 17, 2026 9:30 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

PopCorners, ‘Reinventing the Popcorn Experience’

Agency: Zurda Mexico

PopCorners takes aim at popcorn’s supposed final form, turning the snack’s unconventional triangle into the star. The work leans into the shape as a visual calling card, using unexpected characters and worlds to sell a simple idea: When the snack evolves, the category conversation should too. It’s popcorn, but decidedly less predictable. Read More

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KFC Myanmar, “No Other Crunch Is Needed’

Agency: In-House

KFC puts a cheeky spin on Myanmar’s beloved Lahpet Htamin by challenging the dish’s topping-heavy tradition. Instead of piling on more crunch, the film makes KFC Popcorn Chicken the unexpected hero, pairing it with an iconic local favorite. A teaser-to-reveal rollout turns the unlikely combination into a playful culinary proposition. Read More

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Detran-Go, ‘Everyone Deserves a Vacation’

Agency: Logos Propaganda

Through a lighthearted narrative and an unexpected twist, the film shows that reckless behavior on the road can cut vacations short for those who ignore traffic laws. Plus, such actions can increase the workload of professionals who deal with the consequences of serious traffic crashes. Read More

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Related: Here’s a Tender Tune From KFC