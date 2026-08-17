The Biggest Misconceptions About Working in Production

Clio Awards’ top-ranked talent lift the veil for a peek behind the 'glamour'

by Luz Corona August 17, 2026 7:00 am 3 min read Share:

Photo by Alexander Dummer on Unsplash

The Clio Awards have long celebrated the industry’s most awarded work and the organizations behind it.

With the launch of the inaugural Global Talent Rankings, that recognition now extends to the individuals whose creativity, leadership and collaboration brought those achievements to life. Based on the official individual credits submitted with winning 2026 Clio Awards entries, the rankings recognize top-performing talent across five global regions and seven disciplines.

To commemorate the occasion, Muse asked a few of the ranked creatives in production: What is the single biggest misconception about your discipline?

The following has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

It’s a life of glamour

My family thinks I live a glamorous life, flying around the world, staying at nice hotels, eating unlimited snacks. What they don’t see are the constantly updated spreadsheets, the putting out of fires, the last minute changes, the late nights in the sprint between tech scouts to shoot day. All of it worth it in the end, but definitely not glamorous. Nina Xoomsai, Senior Producer, BBDO Chicago

Producers are problem solvers at best

People think production is about making things happen. I believe it’s about making the impossible happen without anyone ever noticing how impossible it was. It’s about protecting an idea from every obstacle that tries to change it, finding opportunity in every limitation and turning uncertainty into confidence. By the time the people see the work, they shouldn’t see the compromises. They should only feel the magic. Shereen Mostafa, Head of Production, Publicis Communications UAE

The bigger the budget, the better the work

[People think] that you need a huge budget to produce great commercials. Some of the best work we do is when we’re under pressure and are forced to be creative to find solutions. Typically, this results in the brilliant and the unexpected. Luke Pidgeon, Senior Integrated Producer, Ogilvy Singapore

Producers aren’t just here to execute the idea—we’re here to help shape it! If there’s a million-dollar idea with a $100,000 budget, let us roll up our sleeves and figure it out with you. I’m a firm believer that the best work happens when we challenge constraints and instead of letting them define what’s possible. Natalie Pomagier, Senior Content Producer, BBDO Chicago

The director gets the final say

I think the biggest misconception about directing is that you come in with your vision and everyone else follows it. In advertising, the creatives, client and director all have slightly different versions of the idea in their heads. A director’s job is to understand all of those perspectives and turn them into one cohesive piece of work. That takes trust and knowing when to push, when to listen and sometimes when to just shoot something and let people see it for themselves. Flynn Drew, Director, BBDO Chicago

Related: The Biggest Misconceptions About These Roles in Advertising