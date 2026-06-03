Jason Momoa Loves to Play for Lego

'The Playmaker' breaks it down

by David Gianatasio June 3, 2026 8:45 am 2 min read Share:

“The fewer people that play, the more likely Earth will get pulled apart in a black hole or an evil genius will invent a time machine that brings back dinosaurs to the present. HUNGRY DINOSAURS!”

Thanks for the 411, Jason Momoa! You make a persuasive pitch for the power of play in fresh spots from Lego.

Timed to the UN’s International Day of Play on June 11, the work positions Lego’s iconic blocks as the prime building materials to set young imaginations free while building analytical skills and character.

Momoa—as “The Playmaker”—features in a lighthearted but pointed narrative touting play as the key to unlocking personal creativity and growth.

“My mom encouraged me to get outside, use my imagination, build things with my hands, make cool Lego builds, be creative, make music, climb, explore and just be curious about the world,” Momoa says in campaign materials. “That shaped who I am.”

“Whether I’m with my kids, making movies or jamming with my band, these simple moments of play keep me creative, grounded and connected to the people I love. Even a few minutes of play can completely shift your day.”

Our Lego Agency worked with Chaos x Magic to deliver the message. Momoa’s massively upbeat presence is a huge plus. So are his various Lego co-stars, ranging from prehistoric beasts to a disembodied brain (which hangs out with the Aquaman actor at the beach).

Lego based the push on research showing that 28 percent of children are unhappy with how much they play—with more than 20 percent saying the never play at all.

More numbers: More than 9 in 10 parents say play builds family bonds, helps kids evaluate the real world and helps youngsters develop skills to thrive later in life, per Lego.

Other campaign elements include a Lego vehicle on the move in Australia, a New Zealand treasure hunt and in-store activation worldwide.