How IYO’s Isaac Yowman Became a Master of Sound and Vision

The acclaimed songwriter, music producer and filmmaker's latest project hypes Texans HOFer Andre Johnson

by David Gianatasio August 15, 2026 9:00 am Share:

Isaac Yowman | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

“Music taught me rhythm, emotion and how to make people feel something. Directing simply expanded the canvas,” says Isaac Yowman, founder and CD of production house IYO Visuals. “Whether I’m producing a song or directing a film, I’m still orchestrating emotion and storytelling.”

Yowman’s earned kudos as a songwriter, producer and filmmaker across an incredibly varied career, garnering both Grammy and Emmy nominations along the way. He’s collaborated with a dizzying array of pop-culture titans, including Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, the NBA, the NFL, Marvel, Netflix, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and McDonald’s.

Some notable projects include “All Screwed Up” (now being expanded into a feature at Sony), the NAACP Image Award-nominated documentary “Memory Builds the Monument” and the Tribeca-recognized Adidas film “Rides & Hides.”

Most recently, the Houston Texans and NFL tapped him to direct a short celebrating Andre Johnson, the first Texans player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

We spent a few minutes with Isaac to learn more about his background, inspirations and creative approach.

Where did you grow up, where do you live now, and how do the two compare?

I was born and raised in Houston. And after spending time living in Florida, Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles, I found my way back home. Houston has changed dramatically. It used to feel like a city people overlooked. Now it’s a destination full of transplants, culture and opportunity. It’s still got that underdog spirit, but the rest of the world is finally paying attention.

Was there an “a-ha” moment in your life that made you realize what you wanted to do?

I knew before I was 10 that I wanted to create for a living. At first, I wanted to be an artist, but by my teens producing and songwriting became my lane. Pharrell, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and Ryan Leslie showed me that creativity didn’t have to fit in one box. Ironically, they’ve all expanded into film, technology and entrepreneurship. So, looking back, they gave me permission to think bigger than music.

What is a creative hill you will die on?

Honestly, I’m not dying on any hill. The best ideas usually come from collaboration. I believe confidence is knowing when to lead, but wisdom is knowing when someone else’s idea makes yours better. Creativity isn’t about protecting your ego. It’s about serving the work.

What is the best career advice you actually followed?

Never stop being a student. The moment you think you’ve mastered your craft is usually the moment you stop growing. Curiosity has taken me further than talent ever could.

What is a source of inspiration you return to constantly?

Nature. Hiking or simply being outdoors in stillness helps quiet the noise. That’s where I reconnect with God, with myself and with the bigger picture. Every time I unplug from the world, I come back with more clarity than when I left.

Talk about how your music career evolved into a directing career.

Pro Tools looks a lot like Premiere Pro. Editing a film or a commercial is very similar to editing and producing a song. The tools changed, but the mission never did. This year marks 15 years of IYO Visuals, and it’s been incredible to evolve from making records to telling stories for some of the world’s biggest brands and audiences while anchoring it in my passion of audio.

Tell us about “Iconic | AJ 80 Hall of Fame.” How did the project come together? What challenges did you face?

My goal wasn’t to retell Andre Johnson’s career. Everyone already knows what he accomplished on the field. I wanted to capture the transition from football legend to Hall of Famer through the eyes of the people who know and respect him most. Andre is incredibly humble, so the challenge was creating something that felt as authentic and understated as he is. Thankfully, the final piece stayed true to that vision and resonated with the Sports Emmy committee.

What is your favorite film, and what did it teach you?

Sinners might sound like the obvious answer right now, but it genuinely moved me. Along with They Cloned Tyrone, it reminded me that great films can entertain while still asking difficult questions about history, identity, and systemic trauma. That’s the kind of storytelling I aspire to create; films that stay with you long after the credits roll and become conversations.

Who is your favorite director, and what have you learned from their work?

Right now it’s Ryan Coogler and Juel Taylor. I love how they balance depth with accessibility. Their films have something meaningful to say, but they’re never on the nose—they’re entertaining first. Beyond their work, they also come across as people who lead with humility, and I respect that just as much as their filmmaking. Off camera, They feel like folks I’d genuinely vibe with.

You have two minutes with the entire industry. What is your hot take?

I don’t need two minutes, just two sentences. Executives: Invest in new voices before they become obvious bets. Creators: stop chasing logos and start chasing legacy. The strongest brands aren’t built by borrowing someone else’s spotlight, they’re built by becoming impossible to ignore.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.