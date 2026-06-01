Let's Watch Antiquated Banking Crumble and Fall Like It's Doomsday

Wealthsimple knows a better way

by David Gianatasio June 1, 2026 12:30 pm 2 min read Share:

Who’d keep writing checks and entering PINs with their financial institution crumbling, apocalypse-style, all around them?

The folks in Wealthsimple’s latest spot from Epoch Films director Martin de Thurah, that’s who.

Titled “It’s Over,” the absurdist :60 breaks—and we do mean breaks—today. It’s designed to boost the brand’s online products as services as an alternative to the bank-pocalypse.

“This is a story about a failing system finally falling over,” says de Thurah. “We’re drawn to things that are new and different, but are perhaps also a bit afraid of them.”

In the film, we learn that the opposite of change may be … cataclysm. No lower interest rate is worth that. (Certainly not 0.05 percent. If they throw in a calendar, then we’ll talk.)

“There are a lot of things we put up with because we’re used to them. Even if they’re broken and ancient and expensive and kind of bonkers. Banking is a lot like that,” says Wealthsimple content chief Devin Friedman. “That’s what we wanted to show: Our comical ability to carry on even as the system collapses under the weight of its own crappiness.”

“Wealthsimple’s products solve all sorts of problems—banks that charge you for keeping money in your own checking account, pathetic interest rates, rigidity, slowness—that define an industry that hasn’t been challenged in a century,” Friedman says.

AI collective FLAIR helped pre-vis the commercial, and its efforts informed the approach of Blacksmith VFX.

It’s all tongue in cheek, yielding enough memorable imagery for a dozen ads. Each broken beam and shattered ceiling vividly drives home the message that clinging to outmoded ways could spell disaster.

CREDITS

Production Company: Epoch Films

Director: Martin de Thurah

AI Collaborators: Flair

Principals: Bjarke Underbjerg & Jeppe Lange

Designer: Ditte Ludvigsen

Producer: Michaela Johnson

Exec Producer: Melissa Culligan

Production Service Company: Solent Film (Sofia, Bulgaria)

Editorial: MakeMake

Editor: Peter Brandt

Producer: Niaomi McGarell

Exec Producer: Eve Kornblum

Visual Effects/Colour/Conform: Blacksmith

Conform Artist: Iwan Zwarts

Producer: Lily Sarokin

Executive Producer: Nicole Saccardi

Sound Design and Audio Mix: Ballad

Engineers: Gregers Maersh Moeller & Adrian Aurelius

Music Supervision: WeAreWalker

Producer: Dottie Scharr