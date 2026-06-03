ESPN Stars Get Animated for Disney's 'Toy Story 5'

The 'We're Going' gang as you've never seen them before

by David Gianatasio June 3, 2026 10:45 am 1 min read Share:

Can Eli Manning upstage Buzz Lightyear? In animated form, it just might happen, thanks to an ESPN spot saluting Disney’s Toy Story 5.

Eli and other Super Bowl commentators from the Disney-owned entertainment and sports platform appear as animated action figures.

These include Peyton Manning, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Pat McAfee, Adam Schefter, Randy Moss and Jason Kelce. Also on hand: Laura Rutledge and Marcus Spears, in flesh-and-blood form.

ESPN Creative Studios collaborated with ArtClass directors Vincent Peone and Ryan Ebner on the ad.

Breaking on Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the :60 slots into ESPN’s “We’re Going” Super Bowl LXI campaign, a year-long celebration.

That initiative will generate more content through the Big Game on February 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.