Etsy Zings Amazon Prime Day to Top Our 5 Ads of the Week

With Tito's, Taco Bell, LERMA\ and Toyota

by David Gianatasio June 25, 2026 5:00 am 2 min read Share:

Bestie: It’s Amazon Prime Day. So Etsy Lets Other Jeffs Shine

Non-billionaire Jeffs who sell on Etsy deliver the goods via agency Orchard and director Pat Martin. A cheeky full-page message placed in Bezos’ Washington Post drives home the social satire. JB’s got the Midas touch; but genuine human connections are pure gold for Etsy. Read More

And in no particular order…

You Had to Be at Least 100 Years Old to Star in This Tito’s Vodka Ad

Bandolier Media and director Ben Steinbauer introduce Tito’s new 100ml bottle by casting five charming centenarians. Grover’s sly line deliveries slap, and Harry’s hatred of jigsaw puzzles nearly steals the show. Read More

The Studs on These Soccer Boots Look Just Like Taco Bell Tacos

Madrid agency Fuego Camina Conmigo leverages the term “taco”—which in Spanish refers to both food and the studs on soccer boots—for a limited-edition shoe drop. LaLiga tough guy Pablo Alfaro used to make opponents cry—but here, he coaxes smiles with deadpan comic timing. Read More

Is This an Agency Meeting or a Live World Cup Match? It’s Both!

Who’d rather follow their fave World Cup team than attend a pitch from the LERMA\ agency? Surely, that would be everyone. A self-deprecating promo that hypes the shop’s AI playbook. Read More

Toyota’s Sweet Pup Tells a Tale of Loyalty and Devotion

Fetch my Kleenex—this one’s a tearjerker. The Quick agency developed a retro-anime-style short that tweaks the story of Hachiko, a famously loyal pooch. The work hails from Georgia—the nation, not the state. Read More

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