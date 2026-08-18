Betclic Rides a Tractor Across Portugal, All for the Love of Soccer

Also featuring great work from the U.K. and Germany

by Ads of the World August 18, 2026 12:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Liga Portugal x Betclic, ‘Let’s All Play’

Agency: Dentsu Creative Portugal

Things get gloriously literal as comedian Luana do Bem crosses Portugal on a tractor, laying down pitches wherever she goes. The joke lands in Ovar, a city whose name sounds suspiciously like VAR, turning a footballing term into a very Portuguese punchline. Read More

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Parodontax, ‘Spitting Blood Means Action’

Agency: Grey London

A martial-arts fever dream turns bleeding gums into an action-movie trigger. After spotting blood in the sink, a woman launches into a wild pharmacy battle for the last tube, wielding toothbrushes and dental floss as weapons. The cinematic spectacle flips a familiar movie trope to make gum bleeding impossible to overlook. Read More

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Uber, ‘Oder Aber Uber’

Agency: Serviceplan

“Oder Aber Uber” turns a quirky German expression into a cheeky challenge to everyday stubbornness. Built around the redundancy of “oder aber” (“or else” in German), the campaign pokes at people’s habit of choosing needlessly complicated ways to get around, then offers a simpler alternative. The result is a playful linguistic twist that makes reconsidering familiar mobility routines feel refreshingly obvious. Read More