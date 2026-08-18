Liquid Death and Garage Beer Made a Musical About Pee. So, You're in for a Treat?

Jason Kelce x Murder Man star in the splashy piss-take

by David Gianatasio August 18, 2026 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

Any commercial that opens with Jason Kelce relieving himself into a jar is bound to be something special. But then he breaks into song, and the absurdity overflows.

The spot represents the first collab from Liquid Death and Garage Beer—the craft lager from Jason and his brother Travis. Both brands are well-known for their wacky messaging. Here they win gold—well, yellow—for addressing the water problems associated with AI data centers.

Such installations use up to 5 million gallons a day to cool their servers. To help out, the brands invite fans to drink their beverages and donate their urine to cool AI centers instead.

So, it’s icky-edgy marketing wrapped in social commentary. The stuff should please followers of both brands, gross out everyone else—and maybe even raise awareness because it’s so darn different.

In the clip, everyone struts around with brimming cartons. Jason sings for all he’s worth. Even LD’s Murder Man—that freak with eyes for nipples—sloshes into the spirit.

“We want your pee,

Please give us your pee,

Let’s pee on computers together.

‘Cuz we need lots of pee,

Gallons of pee,

Join our important endeavor.”

Could the track hit No. 1? Surely not! Though Liquid Death and Goodwipes owned No. 2 just last week.

They’re not serious about folks sending human waste to AI centers. Or are they? LD and Garage Beer produced Data Center Coolant Collectors for this purpose, available while supplies last. They’re intended as keepsakes, not real mailers. We hope.

So, what inspired this oddness?

“Garage Beer and Liquid Death both speak to consumers who appreciate great products without brands taking themselves too seriously,” GB CEO Andy Sauer tells Muse. “There’s a lot of overlap in that audience, but more importantly, there’s a shared approach to how we show up culturally.”

“The goal is to bring two brands with distinct but complementary personalities together, create something people genuinely want to watch and introduce each brand to even more consumers in the process.”

But … why make a musical?

“We had the core of the idea and were trying to figure out how to bring it to life,” says LD VP of creative Andy Pearson. “As we tend to do, we started digging through YouTube and watching a lot of charity events and movements from the ‘80s where there was a lot of idealism about coming together as a society to solve an issue. Most of those were all big, bombastic songs.”

“On top of that, Jason has actually recorded his own set of Christmas records, so we knew he liked to sing. It all fell into place.”

Pearson developed the push with LD’s Death Machine team, and directed the video with Will Carsola.

“We shot this in a very strange but cool clearing in a park in Philly,” Pearson recalls. “It looks like grass, but we were actually high-stepping through two-foot-tall weeds.”

“We had everything: buckets of piss, drones, juggalos, mascots and Jason Kelce. What more could you want?”

How about a Boy Throb cameo? They’re all about hydration and tuneful PSAs these days.

Related: MrBeast Buys ‘the World’s Most Dangerous Biker Bar’ for Liquid Death