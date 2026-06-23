You Had to Be at Least 100 Years Old to Star in This Tito's Vodka Ad

A veteran cast, to be sure, though none ever acted before

by David Gianatasio June 23, 2026 1:30 pm 2 min read Share:

At age 104, Grover is finally ready for his close-up. And dude gets the last word hyping a new 100ml bottle for Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

He leads a cast of centenarians—all first-time actors, apparently—who excel in this :30 from Bandolier Media and director Ben Steinbauer:

Tito’s brought the idea to Bandolier, which promptly “put out a call to local retirement homes” around Central Texas, Bandolier co-owner and creative director George Ellis tells Muse. “The response was great. The challenge was finding folks and then making sure we could have caregivers and family bring them to a central location.”

Along with Grover, we meet Antoinette, Jesse, Johnnell and puzzle-hater Harry, each 100. Their fun performances transcend the novelty factor and cast the brand in the best light.

“We heard stories from folks living remarkable lives, and so much personality came through on camera,” says Tito’s content manager Christina Rhodes. “Choosing just five for our campaign was no easy task. And the centenarians we worked with are wonderful and brought so much humor and wisdom to the set.”

Ellis recalls, “One memorable moment was when we asked Grover if he played bingo recently. His response: ‘Oh yes, I played recently. I think it was 1982.’ Which for a 104-year-old, is hilarious and somewhat recent!”

“They all had very good senses of humor, it was inspiring. Also other ‘extras’ from the retirement home kept chatting us up and wanting to be a part of it.”

The work breaks this week on various video platforms.

CREDITS

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Taylor Berry, SVP Marketing

Allie Wester, VP Brand Marketing

Jimmie Blount, Creative Director

Christina Rhodes, Content Manager

Alicia Nguyen, Art Director

Chris Barnard, Creative

Hannah Stomski, Associate Manager, Marketing Engagement

Brian Petroccio, Senior Director Trade Marketing

Anna Chamness, Senior Manager Marketing Communications

Haley Novak, Senior Media Manager

Laurel Epps, Brand Designer

Max Tuma, Senior Manager Trade Marketing

Aryan Douglas, Senior Brand Portfolio Manager

Olive Smith, Project Coordinator

Tiffany Nguyen, Marketing Communications Assistant

Bandolier Media

George Ellis, Creative Director

Louis Montemayor, Creative Director

Daniel Stone, Account Director

Trishia Daniel, Project Manager

The Bear

Ben Steinbauer, Director

Angie Dominguez, Editor

Elizabeth Spiva, Executive Producer

Jennell Lewis, Producer

Isis Massoud, Casting Director

Christopher Hunt, DP