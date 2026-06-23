You Had to Be at Least 100 Years Old to Star in This Tito's Vodka Ad
A veteran cast, to be sure, though none ever acted before
At age 104, Grover is finally ready for his close-up. And dude gets the last word hyping a new 100ml bottle for Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
He leads a cast of centenarians—all first-time actors, apparently—who excel in this :30 from Bandolier Media and director Ben Steinbauer:
Tito’s brought the idea to Bandolier, which promptly “put out a call to local retirement homes” around Central Texas, Bandolier co-owner and creative director George Ellis tells Muse. “The response was great. The challenge was finding folks and then making sure we could have caregivers and family bring them to a central location.”
Along with Grover, we meet Antoinette, Jesse, Johnnell and puzzle-hater Harry, each 100. Their fun performances transcend the novelty factor and cast the brand in the best light.
“We heard stories from folks living remarkable lives, and so much personality came through on camera,” says Tito’s content manager Christina Rhodes. “Choosing just five for our campaign was no easy task. And the centenarians we worked with are wonderful and brought so much humor and wisdom to the set.”
Ellis recalls, “One memorable moment was when we asked Grover if he played bingo recently. His response: ‘Oh yes, I played recently. I think it was 1982.’ Which for a 104-year-old, is hilarious and somewhat recent!”
“They all had very good senses of humor, it was inspiring. Also other ‘extras’ from the retirement home kept chatting us up and wanting to be a part of it.”
The work breaks this week on various video platforms.
CREDITS
Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Taylor Berry, SVP Marketing
Allie Wester, VP Brand Marketing
Jimmie Blount, Creative Director
Christina Rhodes, Content Manager
Alicia Nguyen, Art Director
Chris Barnard, Creative
Hannah Stomski, Associate Manager, Marketing Engagement
Brian Petroccio, Senior Director Trade Marketing
Anna Chamness, Senior Manager Marketing Communications
Haley Novak, Senior Media Manager
Laurel Epps, Brand Designer
Max Tuma, Senior Manager Trade Marketing
Aryan Douglas, Senior Brand Portfolio Manager
Olive Smith, Project Coordinator
Tiffany Nguyen, Marketing Communications Assistant
Bandolier Media
George Ellis, Creative Director
Louis Montemayor, Creative Director
Daniel Stone, Account Director
Trishia Daniel, Project Manager
The Bear
Ben Steinbauer, Director
Angie Dominguez, Editor
Elizabeth Spiva, Executive Producer
Jennell Lewis, Producer
Isis Massoud, Casting Director
Christopher Hunt, DP